Racist recordings of ex-Pilot Flying J head released

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Pilot Flying J fraud case is once again making headlines after audio tapes were released on Thursday.

In February, several executives of the company were convicted in a scheme to cheat customers out of diesel rebates.

News 2 obtained the recordings used in the trial from our sister station News 9 in Chattanooga.

The tapes revealed racist and misogynist comments by the company’s executives back in 2012.

Pilot Flying J is owned by the brother of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, who is the owner of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Here’s part of the released recordings:

GRECO: WELL, DON’T YOU THINK DAMN OAKLAND RAIDERS, CALIFORNIA’S NOT LIBERAL OUT THERE?

UNIDENTIFIABLE VOICE: YEAH, BUT THAT’S A BUNCH OF ******* BLACKS AND MEXICANS.

MOSHER: OH, YOU, YEAH, BUT OAKLAND? OAKLAND’S NOT LIBERAL, IT’S *****.

HAZELWOOD: IT AIN’T, IT AIN’T MEXICANS. IT’S JUST *******.

MOSHER: ALL ******.

The exchanges go on to include more racist remarks and misogynist comments referring to song lyrics.

The conversations were recorded by a secret informant.

According to News 9, the company released a statement about the recording, saying in part, “This kind of behavior is reprehensible, not tolerated, nor reflective of the guiding principles of Pilot Flying J.”

That statement added as soon company was made aware of the tape recording, immediate action was taken: “The employees who participated were held responsible and are no longer with the Company. No current team member of Pilot Flying J was present or participated in this incident.”

The Haslams haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing.