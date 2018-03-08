Predators beat Ducks 4-2 for 10th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators extended their franchise record win streak to 10 games with a 4-2 win over Anaheim Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators started the night by honoring General Manager David Poile for his recorded 1320 wins and then proceeded to hand him another one.

Nashville jumped on top quickly with two goals in the first by Craig Smith (21) and Ryan Johansesn (10).

The Predators scored the game winning goal in the second and they did it shorthanded when Austin Watson poked home a rebound after a shot by Colton Sissons. It was Watson’s 10th goal of the season and third shorthanded.

Rickard Rakell scored two goals for Anaheim in the third, but Viktor Arvidsson put the game away with his 25th of the season with just over one minute left in regulation.

Pekka Rinne made 31 saves in the win and is 18-1-1 in his last 20 starts.