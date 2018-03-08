Police search for 33-year-old Columbia woman who didn’t come home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 33-year-old woman.

According to police, Malinda Burdge left her home on March 3 and did not return as expected. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Burdge was last seen driving a white four door Chevrolet Cruze.

She is five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.