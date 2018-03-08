Police: North Nashville Family Dollar employee charged with shooting customer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee of a Nashville Family Dollar has been arrested for allegedly shooting a customer.

Metro police responded to the store on Jefferson Street in North Nashville Wednesday when the victim told officers he had been shot in the foot by the employee.

The victim was taken to Metro General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to an arrest warrant, the employee told police he did not shoot anyone but did confront the victim over an alleged shoplifting incident.

When detectives reviewed the store’s security footage, they reportedly saw the employee hiding a handgun inside the store.

The employee, identified as 32-year-old Devereaux Evans, later admitted to shooting the victim during a police interview, according to an affidavit.

Evans was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $2,500.