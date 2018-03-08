Police investigate break-in at North Nashville cell phone store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a North Nashville business was broken into early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Boost Mobile store along Clarksville Pike.

Metro police said a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask came in through the back door, which may have been unlocked.

The suspect took what police described as a significant amount of merchandise and fled the store within two minutes.

No further suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.