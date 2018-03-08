Nashville pro-business group wants Mayor Briley to stay mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – — After one day on the job, a powerful pro-business group says Mayor David Briley is the only choice for the spot.

The Nashville Business Coalition (NBC) released a statement urging Mayor Briley to run for the permanent seat, and in so many words, no one else to.

NBC is a political action committee and it met Wednesday to discuss Megan Barry’s resignation and who should replace her. In the end, the group decided to support Briley and encouraged him to run.

“Given the current controversy and change in city leadership, it’s imperative that Nashville establishes stability in city management. Though Mayor Briley has not announced an intention to run in August to complete the full term, Nashville Business Coalition urges him to consider that step in the best interests of Metro Government and Nashville,” said attorney Nancy Stabell, NBC Board Chair. “Continuity in leadership at this time is essential to achieve a stable environment for city management and continued success of economic recruitment and investment. The potential of four mayors serving in an 18-month period would create an unstable and unreliable environment that we should be wise to avoid. Such a situation would create a climate of uncertainty for economic development prospects and idle or even reverse economic progress. Mayor Briley has the ability to provide a steady, guiding hand to the government and regain confidence in Nashville both locally and nationally.”

The board believes Briley is experienced and says in his time in Metro government, he’s “very capably served.”

Based on Metro Code, Briley is only serving as mayor temporarily and there needs to be an election to permanently replace Barry. That election will happen in August.

Whoever is elected will only serve until August 2019 when the next mayoral general election is scheduled.

NBC says the potential for 4 mayors in 18 months is bad for business.

Stabell said, “Our organization is focused on ensuring that Nashville remains a vibrant city with a strong record of growth for years and years to come. No one who has Nashville’s best interest at heart can truly say that a mayoral election a few weeks from now is a good idea or that potentially having four different administrations over a period of 18 months is the right path forward for our city. Our entire organization is committed to giving Mayor Briley our full support. We urge him to run, and we urge voters to consider extending his contract, so to speak, until August of 2019.”

This move is controversial and as a result, at least one member has cut ties with the group. Bill Lee announced on Twitter that has resigned as a board member.

In a series of posts, the business owner and candidate for Governor said, “I strongly disagree with the Nashville Business Coalition’s decision about the Nashville Mayoral race, and I opposed them taking this action. As a result, I have resigned from their board, effective immediately. Leadership groups should not discourage others from entering the political process. Nashville has many talented individuals who are extremely qualified to be considered for leadership roles and our community would benefit from their ideas.”

I strongly disagree with the Nashville Business Coalition’s decision about the Nashville Mayoral race, and I opposed them taking this action. As a result, I have resigned from their board, effective immediately. — Bill Lee (@BillLeeTN) March 7, 2018

/2 Leadership groups should not discourage others from entering the political process. Nashville has many talented individuals who are extremely qualified to be considered for leadership roles and our community would benefit from their ideas. — Bill Lee (@BillLeeTN) March 7, 2018

Mayor Briley has not officially entered the August race.