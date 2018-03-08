Former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s Senate campaign fears it was hacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen’s campaign for U.S. Senate has told the FBI that it fears the campaign has been hacked by someone who tried to trick it into wiring money.

Bredesen is running for the open seat in Tennessee vacated by Sen. Bob Corker.

In a letter dated Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press, campaign lawyer Robert E. Cooper Jr. says someone pretending to be the campaign’s media buyer asked for money to be wire to an international account. The letter says the person used an email address nearly identical to the actual media buyer and knew about an upcoming TV campaign and its proposed dates. Cooper says the campaign hired a cyber-security firm that found the impostor emails were registered through an Arizona-based registrar.

Bredesen sent an alert to News 2:

On Wednesday afternoon (March 7) you may have received an email, coming from a spoofed email address, that appeared to come from me, asking you to click a link to view a shared document. Unfortunately, this email is part of an cyber intrusion into my extended campaign organization, including an unsuccessful attempt to divert campaign funds to offshore accounts. The FBI has been contacted and is involved. PLEASE DELETE THE EMAIL WITHOUT CLICKING THE LINK. If you have already clicked the link, out of caution you may want to run a virus scan on your computer and change appropriate passwords. The spoofed emails that I have personally seen have come from the domain “bredesens.com” (note the extra “s” at the end of my name) and not my own “bredesen.com”—it’s easy to mistake one for the other, the obvious purpose. Vendors to the campaign have been similarly spoofed with fake domain names looking similar to the real ones. If you receive any more suspicious emails pretending to be from me, please contact Bob Cooper at rcooper@bassberry.com. I’m sorry for this inconvenience; this sort of thing is rapidly becoming one of the unpleasant facts of life. Phil