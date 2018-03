WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters are on the scene battling a house fire in Wilson County.

According to a tweet from Wilson County Emergency Management, crews are battling the blaze on Crystal Court in the Lakeview area of the county.

The tweet also stated that they are attacking the fire from the interior and that heavy smoke was reported.

