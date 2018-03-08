Family of missing Nashville firefighter says waiting is hardest part

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of missing Nashville Firefighter Jesse Reed says the wait is the hardest part.

Jesse’s brother Jason has been helping with search efforts in Humphrey’s County since Tuesday morning.

“The waiting is the hardest part, because you just don’t know. You’re uncertain about what’s going on, where he’s at, what he’s been through, – is he even in the water? All I can do is just sit here and think what more can we be doing,” Jason Reed told News 2.

Jason described his brother as a Marine through and through and someone who would do anything for you. He said Jesse is quiet and a good cook.

Jesse went missing late Monday night off Bluff Point Lane in Waverly. His car was recovered the next day in the Tennessee River.

Now it’s unclear if he was actually in the vehicle when it went under water. The unanswered questions are even more trying on the family.

“I’m missing my brother. They’re missing a husband and a son. It’s not easy, it’s really hard but you just, you work through it and once we get some closure then I can rest and I’ll find peace, but right now we have to find him.”

Jason said it’s a team effort as they continue their search.

“Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office has been awesome. They’ve bent over backwards. Montgomery County EMS and rescue squad’s been awesome. Metro Nashville Fire Department, Nashville OEM, Benton, Henry County, Houston County – it’s just one big team that is helping look for him and it’s, I mean, it wouldn’t be possible without everybody volunteering their time. It’s been hard, but we’re doing what we can as fast as possible,” he explained.

Investigators believe Reed’s wife, Ellen, was with Jesse before the incident and she is the one that called for help.

The couple has been married for several years and both worked for the Cheatham County EMS.

Jesse is a 2004 Father Ryan High School graduate that served as a Marine before becoming a firefighter and a paramedic.

Two agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene Thursday.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301.