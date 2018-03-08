Dollywood planning 5-acre expansion for 2019

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood has started work on a five-acre expansion of new adventures and fun for park visitors.

According to plans provided by the city of Pigeon Forge, the new area, which will be located near the Celebrity Theater, will have eight new attractions, including a family coaster, a restaurant and other amenities, such as restrooms.

Ken Maples with Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism said the expansion is only in the beginning stages. Work has started on infrastructure needs such as storm drains and sewer systems.

“What little we know is that it’s been through planning commission and received preliminary approval,” explained Maples. “It is an expansion of the park, so, it’s an entire new section of the park, I believe somewhere around five acres. It contains various attractions and things like that and it’s probably part of their $300 million expansion they announced three or four years ago.”

In a statement, Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owen said, “Dollywood is consistently working to expand and improve our parks and resorts. We do not have anything official to announce at this time. Dolly will announce future plans for the Dollywood company later in the year.”

Specific details are still under wraps for now, but what city leaders say they do know is that this new expansion will help bring more tourists to Pigeon Forge.

“Anytime our guests hear Dollywood is doing something new they are going to come and see it, so they are going to visit our town, eat in our restaurants, visit the park, and also stay in our hotels so we’re really excited about this expansion,” said Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear.

Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins said he agrees and is excited for the progress.

“It’s very important to our economy,” said Brackins. “We’ve been partners with them since 1986 when they first opened the park and every few years they add new attractions to keep the park exciting for their visitors and in turn it keeps visitors coming to Pigeon Forge as well.”

