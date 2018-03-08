Could Rob Forrest’s pension be in jeopardy?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that Sgt. Rob Forrest has pled guilty to a felony, his pension could be in jeopardy.

Before a Metro employee receives their pension, it must first be approved by the Metro Benefits Board.

Forrest would have received around $75,000 a year for the rest of his life.

However, board member Mark Young said they will now deduct $45,000 from Forrest’s pension. That’s the amount he accrued in overtime when he was actually spending personal time with former mayor Megan Barry.

Even with the reduction, Forrest stands to receive $70,000 a year for the rest of his life.

“I don’t think he should lose his pension and I don’t even know if we’ll entire anything like that,” said Young. “He gave 31 years of service to his department. I know some of the past couple of years he was on some detail that wasn’t appropriate. Let’s fix that piece of it but prior to that he gives service to this city and he’s due that.”

Forrest’s pension hearing has yet to be scheduled.

