Attorney challenges Mayoral Election date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s next mayoral election will likely take place on Aug. 2, but a local attorney is challenging that date.

Metro’s Department of Law told News 2 that a special election does not need to happen to replace Megan Barry. That’s because there is less than one year from the date of vacancy to the next general election, which is Aug. 2.

But attorney Jim Roberts wrote a letter to the Metro Election Commission challenging that date.

“On May 1, 2018 this Election Commission has set a general election in Davidson County,” Roberts wrote. May 1 is when voters will decide on the Let’s Move Nashville plan. “Failure to comply with state law…may compromise the legitimacy and integrity of the mayoral special election.”

The Election Commission will meet Friday in a special called meeting to approve the August date. Roberts plans on being there to argue against the approval.

“We’ve gone through a pretty bad beginning of the year with our politics in Nashville and it’s time for us to move on,” Roberts told News 2. “The best way for us to move on is to go ahead and hold that election as quickly as possible. But illegally delaying the election till August doesn’t serve any purpose. It just prolongs the agony the city has already gone through.”

News 2 reached out to Metro’s Department of Law, which recommended the Aug. 2 date. It stood by its interpretation of the law. The Metro Election Commission said it will likely uphold that recommendation on Friday.

Roberts says he will file a lawsuit if that happens.