Ashland City police find burglary suspect hiding in Christmas decorations

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police find a burglary suspect hiding in a box of Christmas decorations.

It started when police said Kelly Reed and Jason Newman broke into the Main Street laundromat, stealing coins and a TV.

Police arrest Kelly without incident, but where they would find Newman is a totally different story.

A body cam worn by an Ashland City officer shows what happens early Saturday morning as officers are looking for Newman at an apartment.

Police are seen talking to a woman named April Williams, who denies that Newman is there.

When officers look in a tiny plastic tote beside the bed, the five foot, nine inches, 150 pound is found hiding under a tiny Christmas tree.

“Of course I didn’t want them to get me. Hide anywhere to get away from them. It was a little bitty box, a tote is all it is,” said Newman.

Newman, however have a little help getting to his hiding spot.

“I didn’t put Christmas decorations on myself. I hopped in and my girlfriend put part of a christmas tree on top of me,” said the accused thief.

Newman said he knew ‘it was over with’ when cops opened up the box. He also explained why he committed the burglary.

Basically I was working for the guy who owns the laundromat and he fired me for no reason and it kept eating at me and eating at me so I decided to steal his TV and get some of my money back, recoup some of my money,” said Newman.

He says he has no regrets for his actions.

According to police the other man, Kelly Reed, broke into the change box at the laundromat and washed his clothes.

Newman’s girlfriend, April Williams, was also arrested for filing a false report.

“We find people hiding in different places like attics, but this one was very comical,” said Ashland City police chief Mark Coulon.