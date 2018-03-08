13-year-old student accused of emailing threat to Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday night after police said the Dupont Hadley Middle School student sent a threat to the school’s principal via email.

According to police, the anonymous email threatening to “shoot up the school” was sent to the principal on February 25.

Detectives were ultimately able to trace the email account to one registered to the student’s mother. During an interview with police Wednesday night, the student allegedly admitting to sending the email and said he did it on a dare from online gaming friends.

The teen was booked at juvenile court on a charge of making a false report of an emergency.