Woman shot twice by boyfriend in 12South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot twice by her boyfriend Tuesday night in the 12South neighborhood.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and 15th Avenue South.

Metro police said arriving officers found the woman with two gunshot wounds to her legs.

Witnesses told police the woman was involved in an argument with her boyfriend before he shot her.

Metro police did not say if the boyfriend was taken into custody but did identify him to News 2 as a suspect.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was released.