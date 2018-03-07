West Nashville theft caught on home surveillance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home surveillance camera shows a thief stealing hundreds of dollars worth of valuables from a West Nashville home over the weekend.

The theft took place Saturday morning around 7:00 a.m. in The Nations neighborhood.

The suspect drove into the alley off 63rd Avenue North, parked and walked up to the house, stopping along the way to hide behind the victim’s car as another car passed.

He then went up the stairs into a screened porch and stole a large Yeti cooler with beer inside and a circular saw.

The homeowner, Clark Brownlie-Carey, reported the crime to police and posted images from the surveillance system on the neighborhood social media site Nextdoor.

“I’m not as worried about my Yeti as I am the safety of my family and the neighbors around here,” said Brownlie-Carey.

Liz Parrott, chair of Nashville Crime Stoppers, says sites like Nextdoor and Facebook are good tools to warn neighbors about safety issues and ask for information about crimes.

“So other people can be on the lookout, and can look at their video and see if they have a better picture of the person,” Parrott said.

Parrott also recommends downloading the new Crime Stoppers app, which can be found in the App Store by searching “P3 Tips.”

“It allows you to upload videos and pictures,” said Parrott. “It’s all anonymous, the same way our regular tip line works. But now you don’t actually have to call in.”

If you want to submit a tip without downloading the app, you can still call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The suspect in The Nations theft case is a white man wearing a black Columbia long-sleeve shirt or sweater, a Columbia hat, jeans and leather work boots.