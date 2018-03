NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s new vice mayor, Sheri Weiner, believes the transition as David Briley takes on the role as mayor after Megan Barry resigned on Tuesday morning will be seamless.

Weiner spoke with News 2 on Wednesday – just one day after she was sworn in as vice mayor.

Weiner is a doctor of audiology and has two daughters.

She was elected to office in 2011.

