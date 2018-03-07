Vanderbilt eliminated from SEC tournament by Georgia 78-62

ST. LOUIS, MO (WKRN) – Vanderbilt’s season came to an end with a lackluster 78-62 loss in round one of the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

Riley LaChance scored 17 points for the 13th seeded Commodores, who saw their season end with a very disappointing 12-20 record.

The Dores came out cold scoring only 22 points in the first half as they fell behind by 21 points 43-22. They shot 28.1 percent in the first half hitting only nine shots.

Jeff Roberson scored 16 points and Saben Lee added 12 in the loss.

Yante Maten scored 25 points to lead Georgia who advances to play 5th seeded Missouri tomorrow night.

This is the first Bryce Drew coached team to miss the post season.