Tennessee’s Capitol Hill draws attention of American Muslim Advisory Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every day during the legislative session, dozens of groups come to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill hoping their voices are heard–especially on major issues like school security.

Among the many groups rushing around to see lawmakers Wednesday were Tennessee members of the American Muslim Advisory Council.

They fanned out around the new legislative building, but about a dozen of the Muslim activists landed about 15-minutes with Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell in her conference room.

One issue the group wants is for a bill to include language that no child should be bullied because of their faith, but Speaker Harwell also heard a plea about school security from a Nashville mother of two students.

Kasar Abdallah said she was thinking about vulnerable kids instead of arming some teachers or more resource officers

“I am here to push you into allocating funding instead of that and putting it into getting licensed health professionals who can reach out to these vulnerable children,” she told the Speaker.

The speaker was making no commitments just yet on any of the bills mentioned.

“Do we get a commitment on any of them?” asked Zulfat Suara of Bolivar, Tennessee.

“You know I do not commit on a bill until i see it in its final version,” responded the Speaker.

When pressed by the group, Harwell did say something might come out of the Governor Bill Haslam’s new working group on school safety.

“We’ll look for a broad approach including some additional funding for behavioral health issues in our schools,” said the speaker.

Abdallah said the group was appreciative of any lawmakers who met with them but left them with a reminder as well.

“I am voting and they will see my face and they will see my emails until we find a better plan–we will work together,” added Abdallah.