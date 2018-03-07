Take 2: Drees Homes Telfair

Drees Homes is marking a milestone. To celebrate their 90th anniversary they’ve built a new model home, the Kinsley model.

Travis Chapman, Marketing Manager, says the house honors the past with a 1920s Tudor inspired exterior, and a sleek, modern interior with smart home technology. To see the Kinsley Model home, call 615-720-2626.

Drees Homes will also sponsor a cooking demonstration by chef Sean Brock of Husk on Saturday, March 24th. For a list of more special events visit http://www.dreeshomes.com/90years/events.