Special council committee votes to continue Megan Barry investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special Metro council committee formed to investigate Megan Barry’s use of taxpayer money while she carried on an affair with her former head of security voted Tuesday night to continue its investigation.

Council members Erica Gilmore, Bob Mendes, Brenda Haywood, Robert Swope, Burkley Allen, Mina Johnson and Russ Pulley make up the committee.

The council members looked into travel expenses and other expenses, including overtime, after former Mayor Barry admitted to having an extramarital affair with her former head of security.

The Board of Ethical Conduct met Wednesday morning to decide if it will continue its investigation.

That board will discuss if they will investigate the complaint filed by the community oversight committee.

The oversight committee released a statement Tuesday asking the Board of Ethical Conduct to continue investigating despite Megan Barry’s resignation.

