Special called meeting focuses on adding mayor’s race to Aug. election ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Election Commission will hold a special called meeting on Friday.

The meeting will focus on adding the office of mayor to the Aug. 2 election ballot and will be held at the Metro Southeast Building on Murfreesboro Pike.

David Briley is serving as acting mayor after Megan Barry resigned from office on Tuesday. Barry’s resignation was per conditions of a plea agreement for felony theft charges.

Barry came under fire after she admitted to a two-year affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest in late January.

Barry said the relationship was consensual and has since ended.

Forrest also pleaded guilty to theft charges on Tuesday.