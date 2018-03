NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver of a car found crashed along Interstate 40 late Tuesday night.

The vehicle was found just before midnight near the I-440 interchange in West Nashville.

K-9 officers were called to the scene to help locate the driver.

Metro officers had been told to be on the lookout for a suspect from Dickson County that was reportedly driving a similar vehicle.

No additional information was released.