Police: Man steals beer at gunpoint from South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after the clerk at a South Nashville gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Speedway located at 710 Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police said the clerk confronted a man stealing beer when the suspect pulled out a handgun.

The suspect threatened the clerk with the gun before leaving with the beer, according to police. ‘

The suspect was described as between 20 and 30 years old with a goatee and wearing a blue Titans hooded sweatshirt. He drove away in an older model Chevy Impala with black stripes along the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.