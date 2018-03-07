Parents, students sent into panic after shots fired at parked car near bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students and parents were sent into panic Tuesday after shots rang out at a Metro Nashville Public Schools bus stop.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. near the corner of 1st Ave. and Carroll Street.

The bullets ripped into a nearby parked car, causing the panic and sending parents into a frenzy trying to find their kids.

Parents told News 2 as many as 15 students were waiting for the school bus. The bus was approaching the stop when the bullets started flying.

The mother of twins, who chose to remain anonymous, said her 12 year-old twins were waiting for the bus when the shots rang out.

“Everyone scrambling, running, looking for their kids,” said the mother.

She said the bus was approaching and it paused near the corner and that kids started running when the shots were fired.

The mother speculates that the person shot at the wrong car.

“Wrong person, wrong car. I am ready to move asap,” she said.

Zeniab Hassan owns the car and she says she has no idea why someone would shoot her car.

The Trevecca college student heard the gunfire, and says it happened right around the time she takes her siblings to school.

“We just heard gunshots and stayed inside. I guess we are use to it. We don’t go outside. After my middle school brothers left its scary, this is the time we leave every morning to go to school,” said Hassan.

News 2 checked with Metro schools Tuesday. At the time, they indicated their security staff had no information. Wednesday, Metro schools spokesperson Michelle Michaud said that she was told the incident “happened before the bus arrived.”

Police have few clues, but said that it does not appear that any of the kids were the target of the shooting.