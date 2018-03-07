Mayor Briley: ‘I’m going to work hard every day’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Nashville Mayor David Briley spoke with Good Morning Nashville before his official first day on the job.

Mayor Briley was at Nashville International Airport to send off a Chamber of Commerce delegation to Seattle for a leadership conference.

Briley told News 2 his first order of business is to meet with his administration.

“I’ll be meeting with top leaders in administration to get updates on the condition of city and give them direction in what next steps to take,” said Mayor Briley.

“This is a big obligation and I’m going to work hard every day to make sure I live up to it. We’ve got a great city and we’ve got to keep it going in a positive direction and be focused on fixing the real problems we have in our city,” added Briley.

While in Seattle, the delegation will take a close look at how the city has tackled transit issues there.

“Delegatons over the past few years have always looked at transit solutions in other cities and how they have adapted and how they work so this will look at what Seattle has done to build out their transit system there and bring back some ideas,” said Briley.

Mayor Briley also said he hopes to start his new job as early as possible.

“I am planning at getting up and being at work early every morning,” said Briley.

Click here for complete coverage of Megan Barry’s resignation.