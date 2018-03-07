Man charged in crash that killed Nashville cab driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged in the October crash that killed a Nashville cab driver.

30-year-old Dallas Wayne Hendrix surrendered to police on a vehicle homicide indictment in connection with a crash in downtown Nashville on Oct. 11 that killed 55-year-old Hizkias Woldegabriel.

Hendrix is also being charged with reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.

Officers said that Metro Nashville Police Department’s fatal crash team showed that the 30-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van north on 2nd Ave. when it hit a NashVegas cab that was stopped for a red light.

The driver, Woldegabriel, died at the scene of the crash. 43-year-old Joshua Deringer was a passenger in the cab when he was injured. Hendrix and his passenger were also injured.

Hendrix was released after he posted a $75,000 bond.

