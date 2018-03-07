Lebanon credits Nashville for some of its city’s growth

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – All signs point to Lebanon’s growth continuing full speed ahead.

“We’ve been experiencing a lot of growth. In 2000, we had about 20,000 people and we’re at 32,000 now, which means in a 20 year period we could get really close to doubling in size here in Lebanon,” said Planning Director Paul Corder.

Corder contributes a large part of the city’s growth to Nashville.

“We’re growing to the west a lot, which I’m sure Nashville is kind of the gravity that pulls the city to the west. But you know we have our own economy here, too. The home of Cracker Barrel and we’ve got other things. We’ve got Amazon, we just got a new tile factory that’s going in the west side of town; that’s a pretty big deal,” said Corder.

And more businesses means more jobs.

“I think our unemployment rate is really low, so a lot of people are employed. I know that there’s some businesses that are looking for employees and they can’t find them,” Corder told News 2.

Even though there is a lot of growth, Lebanon is still considered a small town.

Corder said, “What we’re seeing is a lot of people really do like to live in small towns and if you can get into Nashville where you got, you have the big city amenities that’s really convenient but having a small town where you can just know your local waitress at the restaurant, or person who fixes your car I think is really beneficial and Lebanon’s got that size and I think we can use that as an asset.”

And if you want to go to Nashville, it’s not all that far.

“[Interestates] 24 and 65 aren’t right in our backyard, but it’s not that hard to get to. I can get here to Franklin Pike in 35 minutes on a Sunday. Murfreesboro’s about the same distance to be honest with you. Whether you go 840, you can go straight down 231, it’s about 30 minutes,” Corder said.

If you’re looking for a job, and you’re interested in applying for a job with the City of Lebanon, you can see job openings here.