Judge officially drops all charges against Operation Candy Crush stores

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge officially signed the orders to drop all charges against store owners involved in Operation Candy Crush.

The Sheriff’s office started returning CBD products and cash they confiscated during the raid of 23 stores.

Many store owners didn’t waste time putting the CBD products back on the shelves.

“Over the next week we are going to have a sell called CBD Freedom, we’re going to be offering 10 percent off to all customers, and 20 percent off for Veterans,” Enchanted Planet owner Louis Berbert said.

Store owners are re-stocking display cases with CBD Oils, Gummies and other products after three and a half weeks of not being able to sell any of it.

“It doesn’t seem right about how things were handled, I’m not a lawyer or any of that, but it definitely doesn’t seem correct,” Berbert said. “It felt more like a robbery than a concern for the public.”

Judge Royce Taylor signed the orders dropping all charges against the store owners and order their money and CBD products be returned.

Berbert had to pick his up at the Sheriff’s office after undercover officers saw News 2 at the business and didn’t come inside.

“They are quick to accuse us publically when they think they have something on us and they were wrong and why it is they want to hide in the shadows and not admit their wrong publically as well,” he said.

Berbert said the damage has already been done.

“Yes, the damage has been done,” he added. “There are a lot of people who have seen the news report who probably won’t shop here again.”

The owners of Vapesboro Scotty and Gina Ritter shared surveillance video when deputies arrived at their store to delivered their merchandise and money Wednesday afternoon.

Since they were not there they too had to go to the Sheriff’s office and pick it up.

“A common courtesy phone call would have been great and we would have been here waiting on our product, but instead they just show up probably hoping no media would be involved, but media sure was involved when we were arrested,” Gina Ritter said.

Store employees look through the products and decided it’s not re-sellable.

“I just don’t feel safe doing that once it’s left our shop we don’t know where it’s been, and we also have a no return policy as far as our liquids go because we know they are safe when we get them and we want them to be safe when we sell them,” Ritter said.

Enchanted Planet will also not be trusting the CBD products that were seized and held as evidence.

“My product which I’m not going to be able to put on the shelves because it was left out of my sight, so I’m going to have to not sell it as a civic responsibility,” Berbert said.

Enchanted Planet Owners also took the CBD products off the shelves at their Manchester location as well since they were facing charges.

Now that the charges have been dropped, they have started selling the products again at that location.

In addition to all the criminal and civil charges being dismissed against the 21 store owners, the charges will be expunged or wiped clean from their record.

