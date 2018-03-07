Investigation continues after man shot outside Clarksville bar when fight breaks out

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are continuing to investigate after a 24-year-old man was shot at a Clarksville bar after a large fight broke out.

It happened at the Allure Bar and Grill on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Officers said when they arrived to the scene, they were told a large fight had broken out inside the bar before spilling outside. Gunshots were fired at some point and the 24-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment before they arrived to the scene.

He has since been treated and released. Based on the preliminary investigation the suspect was familiar with the victim in some way.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Parrish 931-648-0656 Ext. 5356 or the TipsLine at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.