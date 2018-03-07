Injured bald eagle saved in east Tennessee

PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An injured bald eagle was saved by an east Tennessee wildlife officer.

A press release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that Pickett County wildlife officer Craig Norris and Clay County sergeant Bill Moulton saved the injured juvenile bald eagle from the Meetinghouse Branch in Pickett County Tuesday.

The bald eagle was trapped in a limbline, usually used to catch catfish. According to the release, the eagle was taken to Dr. Dawn Lindsey with the Clay County Animal Hospital.

The fishing line was taken off the eagle and it was fed trout from The Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery.

It is expected to make a full recovery.