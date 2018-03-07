Hickman County Mayor: Solution to water issues ‘work in progress’

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The boil water advisory in Hickman County may be soon be lifted.

“Hoping to do one neighborhood at a time,” said Mayor of Centerville Gary Jacobs. “Was hoping for today, but hopefully tomorrow.”

That new Thursday timeline is contingent on the state testing the waters and giving the green light.

Until then, Jacobs said the water turbidity, or clarity, which is a measure of water quality, still needs to come down to acceptable levels.

That’s because water with sediment from recent rounds of rain is still in the system.

The mayor said after a long process of trial and error, environmental scientists discovered the root cause of the problem — it wasn’t the extra sediment from the rain causing the turbidity, but the low pH levels that prevented chemicals from binding with the sediment during treatment.

The solution, what Jacobs calls a work in progress, is bringing up those pH levels with different compounds.

The issue is a first for Centerville and one the mayor said he’ll be ready for if it ever happens again.

“It’s taking us a little while to get a handle on what was going on, then took a while to devise and develop a remedy for it, and now we’re in much better shape to handle any incoming rains,” said Jacobs. “It fooled us for a while, but we’re onto it now.”

Those needing water can get bottles at the maintenance building at 128 North Central Ave. in Centerville.