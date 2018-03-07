HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Henry County have charged a man with burning down his own home.

It happened on Hershel Skyes Road Monday afternoon.

According to officials, when crews arrived to the scene, William Vance was reportedly heard yelling, “It’s not my fault!”

Vance reportedly told deputies that after his wife left their home after an argument, he put her belongings in the fireplace.

Authorities said it appears Vance put too much in the fireplace and a hot ember popped out and landed on the couch. The couch then caught on fire and quickly spread.

The home was destroyed.

The Henry County Sheriff told News 2 his department has had several dealings with Vance.

The 42-year-old man is charged with setting fire to personal property and he reportedly admitted he had been using meth.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a domestic assault charge.