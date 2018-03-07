Franklin cheerleading team, thousands of others exposed to mumps at Texas competition

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin cheerleading team is among the thousands of people that were exposed to mumps at a Texas cheerleading competition.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is sending warnings to anyone who attended the Forth Worth competition last month that they may have come in contact with someone contagious with the illness.

The NCA website lists a cheerleading team from Franklin, the Nashville Diamonds from Premier Athletics gym, as having attended the competition and placing 7th in the final results.

The Texas DSHS says that anyone who attended “should be alert for symptoms through March 22.”

The gym could not be reached for comment.