NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland appeared in federal court Tuesday.

The appearance was for a hearing on the charges of Obstruction of Justice brought against Moreland last year.

Audio tapes were played regarding the accusation that the former judge took money from the drug court program he started.

Judge Joe Brown ordered that Moreland will stay in police custody until his trial date on June 19.

Click here to read more on Casey Moreland.