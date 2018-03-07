Dashcam video released of THP trooper cleared of sexual harassment allegations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Months after a woman claimed she was sexually harassed during a traffic stop involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol, newly released video shows the encounter.

The THP dashcam video shows Trooper Isiah Lloyd pulling over Patricia Wilson.

The lawsuit filed by Wilson alleges Lloyd touched her inappropriately during a traffic stop on August 16.

Wilson said Lloyd asked her to get out of the vehicle and to bend over, placing her hands on the front of his cruiser.

She said he then placed his hands inside her shorts and touched her inappropriately. Wilson said in the suit she was afraid to say anything because Lloyd had the power to arrest her.

However, THP officials said the stop was conducted appropriately.

“After careful consideration and review, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Command Staff has advised me that Trooper Isaiah Lloyd conducted this traffic stop in a professional manner in an effort to protect the motoring public,” said THP Col. Tracy Trott.

The district attorney general’s office also reviewed the dashcam footage and Lloyd’s actions.

In a statement, the DA’s office found the actions could not, “form the basis for any criminal charge against him.”

“The Office of the 8th Judicial District Attorney General has reviewed the actions of Trooper Isaiah Lloyd toward Patricia Wilson occurring on August 16, 2017. Our review of this matter revealed that Trooper Lloyd’s actions were inconsistent with his training and Tennessee Department of Safety General Orders. However, we do not believe that Trooper Lloyd’s actions during his encounters with Ms. Wilson in Campbell County on August 16, 2017 form the basis for any criminal charge against him.

Our review of this matter has been forwarded to Commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security David Purkey, along with a request that the findings of our review be reviewed with Trooper Lloyd to prevent similar incidents in the future.The pending seat belt violation against Ms. Wilson has been dismissed by the District Attorney General’s Office.”

Lloyd has been placed back on active duty.