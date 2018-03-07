Board will continue investigating complaint filed against ex-mayor Megan Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigations into former mayor Megan Barry will continue after the Board of Ethical Conduct voted on Wednesday.

The board voted to investigate two potential violations in regards to Barry and her former head of security Rob Forrest.

In a meeting that lasted over two hours, Metro’s Board of Ethical Conduct decided it would investigate the former mayor’s relationship with her bodyguard as it relates to overtime and the Metro Police Department.

The board voted to investigate Barry’s relationship and her. Either action or inaction on Metro police business and police policy could constitute as a violation of the standards of ethical conduct.

They also voted to investigate Sgt. Forrest’s excessive overtime, but will first allow the Metro auditor to finish his investigation.

Barry’s attorney was at the meeting and asked to speak, but wasn’t allowed to speak.

The next hearing will be in April.

