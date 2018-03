WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Highway 231 and Adkinson Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has responded to the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.