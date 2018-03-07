2 Gives Back – TriStar Centennial Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back was at TriStar Centennial Medical Center today to deliver lunch and say ‘thank you’ to the emergency department for all the hard work they put in.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

The hospital has a brand new pediatric emergency room that opened less than a year ago. The facility has seven beds for any patient 18 or younger. They’re one of just two emergency pediatric facilities in Davidson County.

Brie Thiele spoke to Dr. Sheila McMorrow, a pediatric physician, and Dr. Don Gibson about

Dr. Gibson was very happy to report the flu season was finally coming to an end. He said it was the worst they had seen since 2009.

Gibson praised the hospital’s doctors and nurses who worked extra while they were covered up with patients.

“Emergency medicine is a fantastic job,” he said. “There are good things and bad things about every job, but we really get a chance to make a difference in a person’s life and even save someone’s life. There’s no better feeling in the world than that.”

Dr. Gibson and Dr. McMorrow also talked about how the opioid and heroin epidemics have impacted their hospital in the just the last couple years.

“It affects all demographics. It doesn’t matter if you’re right or poor,” Dr. Gibson said.

Dr. Gibson said he very rarely saw heroin overdoses when he started working in the ER in the early 2000s, but he said he’s seeing at least one per day now.

“It’s one of the generational issues that we will have to deal with. There are a lot of really smart people coming together to try and curtail the use of narcotics when they’re not indicated, but use them when they are indicated.”