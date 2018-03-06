Will Megan Barry’s departure impact Nashville sports?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry helped spearhead the city’s quest for an MLS franchise, but will her departure cause any problems?

After securing funding for a $250 million stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds, along with $40 million for upgrades a judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the project.

Construction of the stadium is slated to begin in 2018 and be completed in 2020. There’s no word yet on if Barry’s resignation will lead to any future challenges to the stadium.

Barry was also front and center as the Nashville Predators made their run to the Stanley Cup Final and Nashville rocked the hockey world with its post season party.

Barry waived the rally towel before Game 3 of the Preds sweep of Chicago, and Tuesday the team put out a statement following her resignation.

“In our 20 years in Nashville, the Predators have enjoyed great relationships with Mayors Phil Bredesen, Bill Purcell, Karl Dean and Megan Barry, highlighted most recently by our collaboration with city leadership at the 2016 All-Star Game and during our magical run during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Moments like these do not happen without great synergy between the team, the arena and city officials. We look forward to continuing the strong partnership we have with Metro, alongside Mayor David Briley, as we jointly work hard to move Nashville forward.”

The Tennessee Titans did not comment on the mayor’s departure, but they did have a positive working relationship with the city and her office during that period.

Nissan Stadium is managed by the Sports Authority and ultimately all sides worked hand in hand as the stadium has seen millions of dollars in upgrades the last few years.

Barry also worked side by side with Titans President Steve Underwood as part of the committee to bring the MLS Nashville.