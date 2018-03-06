WATCH: Megan Barry pleads guilty in criminal court

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Megan Barry accepted a plea agreement Tuesday morning in Davidson County Criminal Court on felony theft charges.

One condition of Barry’s plea agreement was to resign from the office of mayor.

Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000 charges. It is a conditional plea agreement for which Barry will receive three years unsupervised probation

She also must pay $11,000 in restitution and if she follows her plea agreement for next three years, the charges can be dismissed and expunged.

Click here for complete coverage of Mayor Megan Barry.