Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner believes transition will be smooth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As David Briley steps into the role of mayor after Megan Barry resigned from the position Tuesday, Vice Mayor Sheri Weiner believes it will be a smooth transition.

Weiner spoke to News 2 just a few minutes after she was sworn in a vice mayor Tuesday night.

“This is a period of healing and this is [a] time where everyone needs to come together and we need to work and do the work of the city,” she said.

RELATED: David Briley says he’s ready to go to work after being sworn in as acting mayor

Weiner is a doctor of audiology and has two daughters.

She was elected to office in 2011.