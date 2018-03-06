Vehicle found in Tennessee River with body inside in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a vehicle became submerged into the Tennessee River early Tuesday morning with someone inside.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Bluff Point Lane in Waverly.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was found 10 feet underwater and a body is believed to still be inside.

A dive team is expected to begin searching the waters around 8:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim is not immediately known.

