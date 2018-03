NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Megan Barry announced she was resigning as Nashville’s mayor on Tuesday morning after she pleaded guilty to felony theft charges.

“My time today as mayor concludes. My unwavering love and sincere affection for this city and its great people will never come to an end,” said Barry in a press conference.

Vice Mayor David Briley was sworn in as acting mayor late Tuesday evening. He said in a news conference after his swearing in, that he is ready to go to work for the city.

