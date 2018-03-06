Predators shutout Stars 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators won a franchise record ninth straight game shutting out Dallas 2-0 Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was the first star once again as he registered his league leading seventh shutout of the season on 26 saves.

Rinne is a ridiculous 17-1-1 in his last 19 starts and tried to downplay the win streak.

“Feels nice to win nine in a row, but hopefully with the next one instead 10 in a row. I think you still kind of realize the setting right now, where we are in the season and you want to be playing well headed into the playoffs,” Rinne said.

The game was scoreless until the third period when new Predator Ryan Hartman finally got Nashville on the board with a backhand past Kari Lehtonen for his 10th goal of the season and second since joining the Predators last week in a trade with Chicago.

Hartman said the Preds were fresher in the third, “It felt good, you know we had a lot of chances coming into that period. It looked like they got a little tired, you know they played last night at home.”

Nick Bonino added the final goal of the net with an empty netter his 10th of the season.

The Predators 95 points leads Vegas and Winnipeg by 6 for most in the Western Conference.