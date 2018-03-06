Pets of the Week for March 5, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Peep–10-years-old–Male

Are you asking how this gentle old man ended up in a shelter? We in the shelter have been asking exact same question. But we understand that STRANGER THINGS are possible. This low energy dog came in as a stray. He came out with flying colors in his behavior assessments. If you are looking for a mellow dog, Peep is the perfect dog for you.

Buddy–1-year-old–Male

Buddy is an energetic dog that could benefit from running, long walks, dog park etc. You can even go to school with him, I think they call it obedience school? Buddy still have plenty of puppy energy, so he will need lots of long walks and play time to burn off his energy. Buddy won’t mind being your walking buddy or running partner. Come to MACC today and fill out the adoption application for Buddy!

Boo Boo–2-years-old–Male

Meet Boo ! This lovely dog was surrendered by his previous owner because they were moving. He was very sad when he came here but he is doing much better now. Boo is a lively dog that enjoys being outside of his kennel. Boo will require an active family that will provide him with plenty of exercise and playtime. He will need both mental and physical activity to keep him engaged and happy. Also, he gets along well with other dogs. If this is your type of dog, Boo is looking forward to meeting you.

Monroe–4-years-old–Female

Monroe is a shy girl but has lots of love to give. She is past the puppy stage but she still require an active family that can keep up with her and provide her with plenty of exercise and playtime. Monroe will need mental and physical stimulation on a daily basis to help build her self-confidence. Monroe is a low energy dog and deserves a good home. If this beautiful is what you are looking for, come to MACC today to speak with our wonderful adoption counselors.

Rob–4-years-old–Male

Our adorable sweet Rob is looking for his forever home. He is a shy boy but knows how to captivate your attention. Likes head rubs, wants to be petted always. If you think your home is going to be his new adventure, come to MACC today to see the chemistry between you and Rob.

