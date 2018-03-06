Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to hold press conference

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at City Hall.

The Mayor’s Office said Barry will give a statement at the Metro Courthouse beginning at 10 a.m.

POLL: Do you think Mayor Barry’s resignation is best for Nashville?

News 2 has learned Barry is expected to appear in Davidson County Criminal Court sometime Tuesday morning.

Mayor Barry has been under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Metro Council.

The investigation began after Barry admitted to the public on Jan. 31 that she had an extramarital affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest. The relationship, she said was consensual, and began shortly after she took office in 2015.

She said nothing illegal took place during the affair and that the relationship with Forrest has since ended.

Barry has remained adamant that she will not resign from her position as mayor.

“I have lots of work to do in this city and every day I get up and I do it,” she said. “I’ve been very forthcoming with everything. I think the citizens of Davidson County continue to want us to get up every day and work. I have a great team, we have great Metro employees that get up every day to make sure this city runs, and I’m going to continue to lead that.”

Click here for complete coverage of Mayor Megan Barry.