Megan Barry’s husband releases statement after she resigns as mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Speaking for the first time since his wife, former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, admitted to an extramarital affair with her former head of security, Bruce Barry released a short statement.

Quoting entertainer Groucho Marx, Bruce Barry said in a statement, “Learn from the mistakes of others. You can never live long enough to make them all yourself.”

The statement was released shortly after his wife Megan stepped down as the city’s first woman mayor on Tuesday morning. Megan Barry resigned from her position as mayor per conditions of a plea agreement for felony theft charges.

“My time today as mayor concludes. My unwavering love and sincere affection for this city and its great people will never come to an end,” she said in a news conference after a brief court appearance.

Vice Mayor David Briley will be sworn in as Nashville mayor at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He will be the eighth mayor of Nashville and Councilmember Sheri Weiner will serve as vice mayor.

“This is a hard day for Nashville. Mayor Barry’s resignation will enable us to regain focus on the important work of our city,” Briley said in a part.

