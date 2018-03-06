Lockdown lifted at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an armed man outside the building.

The lockdown at the hospital, which is located on Dunlop Lane, was lifted just before 6 a.m.

Hospital staff called Clarksville police around 5 a.m. to report an armed man was in his car in the parking lot.

Clarksville police told News 2 officers made contact with the man and though he may be struggling with mental health issues, he is not a threat to the public.

No additional information was released.