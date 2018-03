GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Goodlettsville is mourning the loss of its mayor, John Coombs.

Coombs died suddenly Tuesday afternoon. He was 73.

Coombs is remembered as a lifelong public servant and an Army veteran. He was elected mayor in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.